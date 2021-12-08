Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.32

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Lonking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

