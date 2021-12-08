Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 1,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 27,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0936 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

