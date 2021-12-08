Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 63 ($0.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.85) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.68) to GBX 54 ($0.72) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.64) to GBX 52 ($0.69) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.80) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 57.14 ($0.76).

LLOY opened at GBX 47.49 ($0.63) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 30.82 ($0.41) and a one year high of GBX 51.58 ($0.68).

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 188,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($107,658.52).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

