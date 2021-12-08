Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,399,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total transaction of $89,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total transaction of $28,718,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock worth $541,049,646. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

NASDAQ FB opened at $322.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.30. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $897.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

