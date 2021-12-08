Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Invests $26,000 in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.20. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.41 and a 1-year high of $73.77.

