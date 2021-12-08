Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $30,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,454 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,677 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,054 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

