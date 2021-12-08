Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Trading 18.4% Higher

Shares of Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) traded up 18.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48. 130,009 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 106,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 million, a PE ratio of 47.55 and a beta of -1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.

Live Current Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIVC)

Live Current Media, Inc is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. It develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

