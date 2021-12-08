Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Stock Price Up 18.4%

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) rose 18.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 130,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 106,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 million, a P/E ratio of 47.55 and a beta of -1.64.

Live Current Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIVC)

Live Current Media, Inc is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. It develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Live Current Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Current Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.