Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) COO Edward F. Killeen Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $2,072,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LSI opened at $141.76 on Wednesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.33 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

LSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,329,000 after acquiring an additional 863,247 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after acquiring an additional 434,190 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,582,000 after acquiring an additional 375,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

