Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases 245 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 154.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 181.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $50.30. 5,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,926. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.36. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $50.57.

