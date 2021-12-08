Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,872 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.82. 29,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,650,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $90.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.20 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

