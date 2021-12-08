Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,708,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 472,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 218,035 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,438. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.