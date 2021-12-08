Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires 633 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.3% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,239,000 after acquiring an additional 79,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.16. 59,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,727,903. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

