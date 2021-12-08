LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.55

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 16407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIAN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

LianBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIAN)

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

