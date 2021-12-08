Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $286.70

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.70 and traded as low as $279.55. Li Ning shares last traded at $282.03, with a volume of 7,522 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNNGY. KGI Securities lowered Li Ning from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Ning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

