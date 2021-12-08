Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Holdings Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 370.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,632 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lennar were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEN stock opened at $114.82 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $71.23 and a 12 month high of $115.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

