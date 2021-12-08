Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 48,446 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,446 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 126,053 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 321,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.22. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,428. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27.

