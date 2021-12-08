Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases 6,282 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.80. 5,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,374. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

