Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $145,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $249,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.20. 1,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,668. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

