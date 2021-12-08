Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 2,847 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,949 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,179,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,898 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 753,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $116.30. 125,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,122,607. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

