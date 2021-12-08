Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $399,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,213. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DLR traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,312. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.19. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $169.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.36.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

