Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.9% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.40. The company had a trading volume of 168,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,270,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.78.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

