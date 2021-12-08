Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Acquires 1,652 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.60. The company had a trading volume of 78,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,962. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.52 and a 200 day moving average of $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $167.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.