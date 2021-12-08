L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AIQUY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($202.25) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 69.9% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

