Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 276.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,154 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.38% of Ladder Capital worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 85,976.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,234,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 408,740 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

LADR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

LADR opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.93 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 94.17, a current ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 615.43%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.