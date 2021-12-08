La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director David A. Ramsay Acquires 10,000 Shares

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director David A. Ramsay acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LJPC stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.26.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. Analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 11.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.