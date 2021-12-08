La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director David A. Ramsay Acquires 10,000 Shares

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director David A. Ramsay acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
LJPC stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.26.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. Analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
