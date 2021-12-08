KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KULR Technology Group Inc. develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries and other components applications principally in the United States, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation. KULR Technology Group Inc. is based in Campbell, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on KULR Technology Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of KULR Technology Group stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. KULR Technology Group has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.81.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 468.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KULR Technology Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 64.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

