Kuai Token Hits Market Cap of $1.13 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Kuai Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0989 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.13 million and $518,505.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00043200 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.20 or 0.00221586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

KT is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,467,289 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

