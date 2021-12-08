Kroger (NYSE:KR) Trading Down 4.3%

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.94 and last traded at $43.14. Approximately 370,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,700,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.07.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kroger by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,402,000 after acquiring an additional 41,064 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kroger by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Kroger by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 12.5% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

