Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,310 Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,117,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,205,000. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Shares of PSTH stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.