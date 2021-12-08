Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Gap Up to $75.27

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.27, but opened at $81.00. Korn Ferry shares last traded at $76.88, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Sunday, October 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

