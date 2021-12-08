Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Up to $48.45

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.45, but opened at $50.31. Kohl’s shares last traded at $51.29, with a volume of 56,345 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KSS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Kohl’s by 20,703.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,105 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,314,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,026,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after purchasing an additional 823,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,426,000 after purchasing an additional 607,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

