Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Trading Up 4.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)’s share price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $64.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation traded as high as $60.25 and last traded at $60.25. 9,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,618,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.46.

KNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Europe increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $340,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.