Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €113.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KGX. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($115.73) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €102.73 ($115.42).

Kion Group stock opened at €100.00 ($112.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €91.75 and a 200-day moving average of €89.79. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a one year high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

