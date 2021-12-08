Kingsrose Mining Limited (ASX:KRM) Insider Buys A$115,500.00 in Stock

Kingsrose Mining Limited (ASX:KRM) insider Fabian Baker acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$115,500.00 ($81,338.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 30.89 and a current ratio of 31.53.

About Kingsrose Mining

Kingsrose Mining Limited engages in the production, exploration, and development of gold and silver properties. It holds an 85% interest in the Way Linggo gold and silver project located in South Sumatra, Indonesia. Kingsrose Mining Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

