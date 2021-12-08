Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 31.9% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $143.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

