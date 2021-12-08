KeyFi Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 8th. KeyFi has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $77,096.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002616 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00058370 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,275.18 or 0.08678982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00062141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00082094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,939.33 or 1.01381152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002772 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.