KeyCorp Weighs in on The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cooper Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $459.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Shares of COO opened at $406.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $408.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.24. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $337.40 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,588,148,000 after acquiring an additional 115,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $833,059,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 417,077 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $457,599,000 after acquiring an additional 75,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after purchasing an additional 183,709 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

