Kevin Tan Purchases 5,000 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) CFO Kevin Tan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $15,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $370.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SELB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $1,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 16.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 223,505 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after buying an additional 294,222 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

