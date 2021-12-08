Kevin Beatty Buys 14 Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) insider Kevin Beatty purchased 14 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,085 ($14.39) per share, for a total transaction of £151.90 ($201.43).

Kevin Beatty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Kevin Beatty bought 13 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,140 ($15.12) per share, for a total transaction of £148.20 ($196.53).

Shares of LON DMGT remained flat at $GBX 1,086 ($14.40) during trading on Wednesday. 261,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,519. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,092.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,035.28. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 691 ($9.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,178 ($15.62). The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.23) per share. This is a boost from Daily Mail and General Trust’s previous dividend of $7.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Daily Mail and General Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

