Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 1.07% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FT stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

