Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in General Motors by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,087,074 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after acquiring an additional 293,070 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several analysts have commented on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.