Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $1.80 Million in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $431,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $1,852,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 394.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 126,195 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 186,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 58.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 33,617 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVXL. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

AVXL opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.