Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 313.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 97.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNCL opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $58.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.