Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $235.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.74 and its 200 day moving average is $209.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $241.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.