Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 5,760 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after acquiring an additional 694,381 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after acquiring an additional 742,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,575,702,000 after acquiring an additional 635,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.94.

MU opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.22.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.