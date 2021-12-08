Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 92.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,880 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 43,636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 614,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJL opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $23.14.

