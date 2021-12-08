Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

STIP stock opened at $106.12 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.88 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.12.

