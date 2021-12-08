Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 971.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after buying an additional 133,435 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 24,313 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 89,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 50,233 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.63. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $118.04 and a one year high of $191.13.

