Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,149 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.71, a PEG ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.